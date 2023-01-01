High above Snake River, the Hat Point fire lookout tower (elevation 6982ft) offers great views. On each side of the canyon, mountains soar toward 10,000ft, with the Seven Devils on the Idaho side and the towering Wallowas on the Oregon side.

There are no services at Hat Point (other than picnic tables and restrooms), and the hamlet of Imnaha has very few supplies. Get what you need in Joseph and come with a full tank of gas.

From Hat Point, a hiking trail edges off the side of the canyon. It's a steep 2 miles to another vista from the top of the river cliffs, then another 4 miles down to the river itself.

To reach Hat Point from Joseph, follow Hwy 350 about 30 miles to Imnaha. From here, a good gravel road climbs up the Imnaha River canyon to Hat Point. Allow at least 1½ hours each way for the 23.5-mile drive from Imnaha to Hat Point (16% grade the first 6 miles); you'll be stopping for photos along the way. The road is generally open from June until October.