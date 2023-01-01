The National Susan B Anthony Museum & House

Although she was born in Adams, Massachusettes, Susan B Anthony lived in Rochester for 40 years in a modest house at 17 Madison St with her mother and sister. You can visit her sitting room where she entertained guests like Frederick Douglass and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, her now famous alligator purse and many other artifacts from her extraordinary life. Entrance includes an excellent hour-long tour of the house which provides plenty of information and insights about her work.