George Eastman Museum

George Eastman, founder of Kodak Eastman and one of the forefathers of modern photography, lived as interesting a life as they come. His Rochester estate has been turned in a museum that hosts exhibits on photography's glorious past and exciting future that feature both restored technology and photo exhibitions. The on-site Dryden Theater has screenings of classic films throughout the week (adult/child $10/free).

Also part of the museum is Eastman's home where you can walk through his safari trophy-laden sitting rooms and the bedrooms where he and his mother lived. The house has plenty of information about his fascinating personal life and famous business dealings.