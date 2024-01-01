Folsom Museum

New Mexico

This whimsical general store holds an eclectic collection of items related to local history (though no actual artifacts from Folsom Man). Not a destination in itself, it's nevertheless a possible detour if you're already at the Capulin Volcano, 8 miles south.

  • Capulin Volcano National Monument

    Capulin Volcano National Monument

    5.28 MILES

    A 60,000-year-old cinder cone, Capulin is the most accessible of numerous extinct volcanoes in the Raton-Clayton Volcanic Field, which covers a whopping…

  • Shuler Theater

    Shuler Theater

    29.19 MILES

    Still used for performances, this downtown theater dates from 1915, and has an elaborate European rococo interior. The murals gracing its foyer, depicting…

  • International Bank

    International Bank

    29.22 MILES

    Now a bank, this downtown landmark was originally built in 1929 as the Swastika Hotel. Note the reversed swastika signs (a Hindu symbol of good luck) on…

  • Raton Museum

    Raton Museum

    29.21 MILES

    Housed in the 1906 Coors Building, the great little Raton Museum features displays of fading photos, artifacts from Raton’s mining days, and historical…

