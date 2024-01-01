This whimsical general store holds an eclectic collection of items related to local history (though no actual artifacts from Folsom Man). Not a destination in itself, it's nevertheless a possible detour if you're already at the Capulin Volcano, 8 miles south.
Folsom Museum
New Mexico
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Capulin Volcano National Monument
5.28 MILES
A 60,000-year-old cinder cone, Capulin is the most accessible of numerous extinct volcanoes in the Raton-Clayton Volcanic Field, which covers a whopping…
29.19 MILES
Still used for performances, this downtown theater dates from 1915, and has an elaborate European rococo interior. The murals gracing its foyer, depicting…
29.22 MILES
Now a bank, this downtown landmark was originally built in 1929 as the Swastika Hotel. Note the reversed swastika signs (a Hindu symbol of good luck) on…
29.21 MILES
Housed in the 1906 Coors Building, the great little Raton Museum features displays of fading photos, artifacts from Raton’s mining days, and historical…
