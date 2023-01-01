Capulin Volcano National Monument

A 60,000-year-old cinder cone, Capulin is the most accessible of numerous extinct volcanoes in the Raton-Clayton Volcanic Field, which covers a whopping 8000 sq miles and began activity some 9 million years ago. From the visitor center, a 2-mile road spirals 1300ft up the mountain to the crater rim (8182ft), where trails lead around and into the crater; views are superb. The entrance is 3 miles north of Capulin town, 30 miles east of Raton on Hwy 87.

At the base are two other trails: the Lava Flow and Boca. The Boca (mouth) is where the lava actually emerged; consequently this trail has the most variety of volcanic terrain. There is no camping on-site.

Debit or credit card only for entrance fee.