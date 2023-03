Laguna Pueblo, 40 miles west of Albuquerque or 30 miles east of Grants, is New Mexico's youngest pueblo. Founded in 1699 by a mixed group of Kawaik people and other Native American refugees fleeing the Spaniards in the aftermath of the Pueblo Revolt, it consists of six small villages, each of which celebrates its own annual feast day, with the largest events on March 19, July 26, August 15 and September 19.