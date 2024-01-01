New Mexico Mining Museum

New Mexico

What claims to be the world’s only uranium-mining museum also doubles as the local visitor center (9am to 5pm Monday to Friday). Hands-on exhibits are made for kids, who will dig descending the ‘mine shaft’ into the underground mine – it’s a mock-up, of course, with a distinct resemblance to a fairground ghost train, but it’s fun and informative.

