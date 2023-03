The ancient pueblo preserved here was built in the early 1100s by the Chaco people. Abandoned, resettled by refugees from Mesa Verde and again abandoned before 1300, the site also includes the remains of a homestead, petroglyphs, a Navajo hogan and a wickiup (a rough brushwood shelter). Next to a busy road, the location is not ideal. Follow Hwy 64 11 miles east of Farmington toward Bloomfield.