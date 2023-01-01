Aztec Ruins National Monument

This prehistoric pueblo was built around AD 1100, and connected with the larger settlement at Chaco via a road that ran due south. Its central feature, a huge great kiva, has been reconstructed to give an impression of how such places must have looked in use a thousand years ago. Another unique feature is the intact original roof in several rooms. The attached museum is particularly informative; if you can't make it down to Chaco, don't miss this site.

A walking trail, the 1.5-mile Old Spanish Trail, links downtown Aztec with the national monument.