Rockhound State Park, 14 miles southeast of Deming via Hwys 11 and 141, gives visitors the chance to collect all sorts of semiprecious or just plain pretty rocks, including jasper, geodes and thunder eggs. You’ll need a shovel and some rockhounding experience to uncover anything special; local experts suggest walking into the Little Florida Mountains for a while before you start searching. The park’s Spring Canyon section holds shaded picnic tables and the half-mile Lovers Leap trail.