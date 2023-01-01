Deming Luna Mimbres Museum

One of New Mexico’s best regional museums, a sprawling, enormous affair that holds a superb display of Mimbres pottery and a great doll collection, including one rescued from the rubble of Hiroshima. A recreated Victorian street includes the actual contents of many long-lost local shops, while another room is devoted to fading snapshots of local families. You can see an actual iron lung and, get this, a braille edition of Playboy (maybe someone was reading it for the articles).