Welcome to The Yorks

York Village, York Harbor, York Beach and Cape Neddick collectively make up the Yorks. York Village, the first English city chartered in North America, feels like a living history museum, with a small downtown filled with impeccably maintained historic buildings. York Harbor was developed more than a century ago as a posh summer resort and many of its grand Victorian mansions and hotels remain. York Beach has a more populist vibe, with RV parks, candy shops and arcades galore. Cape Neddick, a small, mostly residential peninsula jutting out into the sea, is home to the famous Nubble Light.