Welcome to Machias

Although Machias proper hosts a branch of the University of Maine, it's not a place to spend any time. However, its attractive neighbors, East Machias and Machiasport, are worthy of a little attention if you're passing through and have some time. If you have an interest in Revolutionary War minutiae, or are able to plan well ahead for a spot on the in-demand puffin-spotting tours in summer, the area is worth a stop.