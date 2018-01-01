Welcome to Schoodic Peninsula

Jutting into the Atlantic Ocean, the southern tip of this peninsula contains a quiet, less visited portion of Acadia National Park. The 6-mile shore drive along Schoodic Loop Road offers splendid views of Mount Desert Island and Cadillac Mountain. With a smooth surface and relatively gentle hills, the one-way loop road is also excellent for cycling.

Frazer Point has a nice little picnic area. Further along the loop, reached by a short walk from the road, you'll find Schoodic Head, a 400ft-high promontory with fine ocean views.

The park access road is well signposted and lies east of the small town of Winter Harbor.

