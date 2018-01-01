Welcome to Deer Isle & Stonington
Traveling south along ME 15, the forest opens up to reveal tranquil harbors framed against hilly islands off in the distance. This is Deer Isle – actually a collection of islands joined by causeways and connected to the mainland by a picturesque suspension bridge near Sargentville. There are few actual sights, but the area is worth a drive for the idyllic views.
Stonington is a quaint settlement where lobstermen and artists live side by side. A few galleries and restaurants draw the odd traveler or two. In peak summer, it's worth investigating boat cruises and kayaking tours to get out into the natural beauty.
Boats depart from Stonington for Isle au Haut.