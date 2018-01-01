Welcome to Bangor
Once the lumber capital of the world, Bangor is inland Maine's commercial and cultural capital. Main St is lined with sleepy antique shops and wood-paneled taverns, while the elegant Victorians along West Broadway attest to its former timber wealth. Only a handful of tourists make it to this largely working-class town, which may be reason enough to visit if you're coming from Bar Harbor.
Among the attractions: a giant statue of Paul Bunyan (reputedly a native son), a few curious museums and periodic ghostly walking tours – an appropriate activity for the hometown of Stephen King.
Top experiences in Bangor
