Although not the smallest state capital in America (an honor reserved for Montpelier, Vermont), Augusta sure feels like it. Overlooking a peaceful stretch of the Kennebec River, boaters still cast for dinner while the glittering dome of the State House looms just over the treeline.

While there isn't much reason to venture here, there are several fine historic sites (a good history museum, an old wooden fort) and some antique shops and cafes in the more charming nearby town of Hallowell. Also in the area is Gardiner, another sleepy town with a few galleries and a good restaurant.

Augusta's traditional commercial district sits on the eastern bank of the Kennebec River. Water St (US 201/ME 27) runs south from Memorial Circle and past the capitol to Hallowell (2 miles) and Gardiner (7 miles).

