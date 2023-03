While Hoover Dam created Lake Mead, Davis Dam created the much smaller north–south oriented Lake Mohave, which is cut in half by the Arizona border and runs almost as far south as Laughlin. Black Canyon, the stretch of the Colorado River just below Hoover Dam, links the two lakes. A popular spot for fishing and boating, Lake Mohave is encompassed by the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, created in 1964, along with Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam itself.