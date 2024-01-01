Minnesota transplant and town namesake Don Laughlin has amassed over 80 cars in his lifetime. (It's impressive he has the spare time: apparently the 88-year-old gambling entrepreneur still works 14-hour days.) Many of his hot rods are on display, in pristine condition, here at his Riverside Resort.
Don Laughlin's Classic Car Collection
Southern Nevada
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.03 MILES
On the 2nd floor of the 1907 Powerhouse, which also holds the visitor center, this small but engaging museum has an informative historical overview of…
18.18 MILES
While Hoover Dam created Lake Mead, Davis Dam created the much smaller north–south oriented Lake Mohave, which is cut in half by the Arizona border and…
Mohave Museum of History & Arts
28.89 MILES
Founded in 1961, the Mohave Museum is a warren of rooms filled with extraordinarily eclectic stuff. All sorts of regional topics are dealt with, from…
Nearby Southern Nevada attractions
18.18 MILES
While Hoover Dam created Lake Mead, Davis Dam created the much smaller north–south oriented Lake Mohave, which is cut in half by the Arizona border and…
2. Mohave Museum of History & Arts
28.89 MILES
Founded in 1961, the Mohave Museum is a warren of rooms filled with extraordinarily eclectic stuff. All sorts of regional topics are dealt with, from…
29.03 MILES
On the 2nd floor of the 1907 Powerhouse, which also holds the visitor center, this small but engaging museum has an informative historical overview of…