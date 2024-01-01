Don Laughlin's Classic Car Collection

Southern Nevada

Minnesota transplant and town namesake Don Laughlin has amassed over 80 cars in his lifetime. (It's impressive he has the spare time: apparently the 88-year-old gambling entrepreneur still works 14-hour days.) Many of his hot rods are on display, in pristine condition, here at his Riverside Resort.

