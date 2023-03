Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park sits off Hwy 93 south of Ely via signposted, well-maintained dirt roads. Perched in the Egan Mountain Range, it protects a half-dozen beehive-shaped structures dating from 1876 that were once used to make charcoal to supply the silver smelters. There are lovely hiking trails in the park; especially nice is the riparian creek area, complete with good spots for picnicking.

Camping costs here: tent and RV sites $14; yurts $20.