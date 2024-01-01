Ely Renaissance Village

Northern Nevada

If you're in town on a Saturday in season, drop in to see this fabulous little collection of 12 'shotgun houses,' built by settlers from France, Slovakia, China, Italy, Greece and other nations in 1908. Each house is now a small museum dedicated to the home country of the settler who built it.

  • Nevada Northern Railway Museum

    Nevada Northern Railway Museum

    1.38 MILES

    Ely was established as a mining town in the 1860s, but the railroad arrived in 1907. This rail museum, a must for trainspotters, inhabits the historic…

  • Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park

    Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park

    14.86 MILES

    Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park sits off Hwy 93 south of Ely via signposted, well-maintained dirt roads. Perched in the Egan Mountain Range, it…

