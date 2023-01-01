Toquima Caves

Inquire at the USDA Forest Service Austin Ranger District Office if you're interested in visiting these remote caves, sacred to local indigenous peoples. They feature red, yellow, black and white pictographs painted by the Western Shoshones that are dated at between 1500 and 3000 years old. Access is by dirt road only.

Take Hwy 50 east of Austin about 12 miles to the NV Hwy 376 junction and turn south, then left at the signpost near the 99-mile marker. Continue southeast on Forest Rd 001 for 12 miles past Spencer Hot Springs to the cave.