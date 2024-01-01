North of Hwy 50 at Hickison Summit, about 24 miles east of Austin, Hickison Petroglyph Recreation Area has panoramic lookout points, a self-guided tour, an ADA-accessible trail for viewing the petroglyphs, and a primitive campground (vault toilets, no toilet paper, and no running or drinking water).
10.6 MILES
Inquire at the USDA Forest Service Austin Ranger District Office if you're interested in visiting these remote caves, sacred to local indigenous peoples…
17.14 MILES
Housed within the former US Forest Service building, this quaint local history museum, inaugurated in 1992, has olde-worlde displays about mining,…
