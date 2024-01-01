Hickison Petroglyph Recreation Area

Northern Nevada

North of Hwy 50 at Hickison Summit, about 24 miles east of Austin, Hickison Petroglyph Recreation Area has panoramic lookout points, a self-guided tour, an ADA-accessible trail for viewing the petroglyphs, and a primitive campground (vault toilets, no toilet paper, and no running or drinking water).

Nearby Northern Nevada attractions

1. Toquima Caves

10.6 MILES

Inquire at the USDA Forest Service Austin Ranger District Office if you're interested in visiting these remote caves, sacred to local indigenous peoples…

2. Austin Historical Museum

17.14 MILES

Housed within the former US Forest Service building, this quaint local history museum, inaugurated in 1992, has olde-worlde displays about mining,…