Bigfork Art & Culture Center

Swing by this small art center to enjoy the work of regional photographers, painters and other creatives that capture the spirit of Montana's mountain beauty and community unity. Exhibits rotate, and if they're not to your liking, it's still a great place to start your stroll through tidy little Bigfork hidden at the outlet of Swan River.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

