Swing by this small art center to enjoy the work of regional photographers, painters and other creatives that capture the spirit of Montana's mountain beauty and community unity. Exhibits rotate, and if they're not to your liking, it's still a great place to start your stroll through tidy little Bigfork hidden at the outlet of Swan River.
Bigfork Art & Culture Center
Montana
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.69 MILES
Glued to the southern shore of Whitefish Lake, this busy sandy stretch is where the whole town comes to date and debate in the summer months. The swimming…
26.47 MILES
When Gil Mangels was a soldier on foreign soil, he became acutely aware of how America's freedom allowed for so much innovation and creativity – and he's…
Stumptown Historical Society Museum
27.16 MILES
Whitefish’s fine old tudor revival Great Northern Railway Depot, built in the 1920s, doubles as a history museum displaying train memorabilia and…
Nearby Montana attractions
26.47 MILES
When Gil Mangels was a soldier on foreign soil, he became acutely aware of how America's freedom allowed for so much innovation and creativity – and he's…
2. Stumptown Historical Society Museum
27.16 MILES
Whitefish’s fine old tudor revival Great Northern Railway Depot, built in the 1920s, doubles as a history museum displaying train memorabilia and…
27.69 MILES
Glued to the southern shore of Whitefish Lake, this busy sandy stretch is where the whole town comes to date and debate in the summer months. The swimming…