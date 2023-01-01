Wilson's Creek National Battlefield

The sight of the first major Civil War battle fought west of the Mississippi River, this large rolling open space is a fascinating place to visit. The land looks much as it did in 1861 when a large Union force tried to surprise a Confederate force here. After a day's intense fighting leading to 2500 total casualties, the Union troops retreated. Visitors can drive, walk or bike a 4.9-mile loop through the battlefield. Signs explain what happened where.

The site is 10 miles southwest of Springfield.