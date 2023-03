All manner of geologic wonders are on display at these caverns, which wend through the eroded limestone beneath the Ozarks, 8 miles northwest of downtown Springfield. As the countless billboards and other hype never tire of reminding, visitors are hauled around the stalactites in trailers pulled by jeeps and never need do any walking at all. Besides all the natural wonders, there's good info on how mere drops of water create this geologic beauty.