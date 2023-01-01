Hull Rust Mine Viewpoint

It's only from this breathtaking viewpoint about 2 miles north of central Hibbing that you begin to grasp the sheer scale of mining operations in these parts. The viewpoint and observation deck overlooks the 3-mile Hull Rust Mahoning Mine, one of the world's largest open-pit mines and, over the decades, the source of around a quarter of all of the iron ore mined in the country.

In 2019, the viewpoint moved to a new location slightly closer to central Hibbing. To find it, follow 3rd Ave E north out of downtown Hibbing and look for the signs to 'Hull Rust Viewpoint' or 'Tourist Information.'