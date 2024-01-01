Bob Dylan's Boyhood Home

Northern Minnesota

The Zimmerman family called this colorful two-story, wood-framed 'Mediterranean Modern' house, a few blocks off of central E Howard St, home after moving here from Duluth in 1947. The house is closed to the public, but it is possible to take a discreet photo from the sidewalk (keeping in mind the house is privately owned and occupied).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Hull Rust Mine Viewpoint

    Hull Rust Mine Viewpoint

    1.42 MILES

    It's only from this breathtaking viewpoint about 2 miles north of central Hibbing that you begin to grasp the sheer scale of mining operations in these…

  • Hill Annex Mine State Park

    Hill Annex Mine State Park

    17.26 MILES

    You'll need to take a tour to see the park. On the 1½-hour mine tour, a bus takes you around the open-pit operation where 64 million tons of iron ore were…

  • Greyhound Bus Museum

    Greyhound Bus Museum

    1.16 MILES

    Fun fact: Hibbing was the birthplace of the predecessor of the iconic Greyhound bus line. The museum is housed in a classic art deco–style bus terminal…

  • Hibbing Public Library

    Hibbing Public Library

    0.35 MILES

    The library has well-done displays on local boy Bob Dylan and a free walking-tour map (available online, too) that takes you past various sites, like the…

View more attractions

