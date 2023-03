Pond, cove and ocean views all open up on a mile-long trail that leads to a remote beach. Along the way birders can expect to spot nesting osprey and other raptors, from northern harriers to the more common red-tailed hawks. Kayaks and stand up paddle surfboards can be hired to explore Long Cove Pond. From mid-June to mid-September, there's a $10 fee to park at the refuge. It pays to check the website for directions.