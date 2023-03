On the eastern edge of Chappaquiddick sits this idyllic reserve that contains coastal forests, estuaries, rolling dunes and miles of pristine coastline. Many visitors come for the Cape Poge Lighthouse, which is about a 2-mile walk (or ride if you have an over-sand vehicle) from the park's gate. The better way to go is by tour to the lighthouse (adult/child $35/18) organized by local conservation group the Trustees (www.thetrustees.org).