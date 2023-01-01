Natural Bridge State Resort Park

This state park borders Red River Gorge and is notable for its 65ft-high, 78ft-long sandstone arch. The grounds offer 20 miles of mostly short hiking trails; the most popular is the Original Trail to the arch's base (0.75 miles one way). If you don't want to walk, you can ride the sky lift over the bridge (adult/child $15/12 return).

The 7.5-mile Sand Gap Trail is the park's lengthiest trail. It runs along an old logging road, and you'll usually have it to yourself.

The park has two seasonal campgrounds (tent sites $17 to $24, RV sites $26 to $37; closed mid-November through mid-March), as well as rooms and cottages at Hemlock Lodge.