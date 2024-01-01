Guarded by Wichita artist Blackbear Bosin's 44ft statue Keeper of the Plains, this museum has exhibits of Native American art and artifacts, as well as a traditional Wichita-style grass lodge. Gardens exhibit plants used for traditional medicine and food. Stop by the gift shop for artisan crafts.
Mid-America All-Indian Center
Kansas
Nearby Kansas attractions
0.3 MILES
Right on the river confluence, this architecturally striking children's museum has no end of cool exhibits, including a tornado chamber where you can feel…
0.53 MILES
An open-air museum that re-creates the Wild West (as seen on TV…). Over 50 pioneer-era buildings, staged gunfights (April to October) and guides in cowboy…