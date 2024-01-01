Mid-America All-Indian Center

Kansas

Guarded by Wichita artist Blackbear Bosin's 44ft statue Keeper of the Plains, this museum has exhibits of Native American art and artifacts, as well as a traditional Wichita-style grass lodge. Gardens exhibit plants used for traditional medicine and food. Stop by the gift shop for artisan crafts.

  • Old Cowtown Museum

    Old Cowtown Museum

    0.53 MILES

    An open-air museum that re-creates the Wild West (as seen on TV…). Over 50 pioneer-era buildings, staged gunfights (April to October) and guides in cowboy…

  • Exploration Place

    Exploration Place

    0.3 MILES

    Right on the river confluence, this architecturally striking children's museum has no end of cool exhibits, including a tornado chamber where you can feel…

