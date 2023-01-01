Hilina Pali Overlook

This serenely beautiful overlook looms 1700ft above the coastal flats of Hilina Slump: a semidetached landmass sinking 4in each year, and which may be primed for cataclysmic collapse. The last minor drop – 11ft during the 1975 earthquake – sent a tsunami to lap at California's coast. If the whole thing were to break free, it could trigger 1000ft waves that would annihilate Pacific civilization; though some scientists believe debris piles from previous slumps may hold Hilina in place.

Turn west off Chain of Craters Road, 2 miles past the Crater Rim intersection and follow the one-lane paved road to the end. Drive carefully – this is nene country, and your eyes will likely be popping at the endless volcanic wastelands and spectacular views of Mauna Loa. After 4 miles, you'll reach Kulanaokuaiki Campground, which was as far as you could go in your vehicle at time of research. From there, it's a 4-mile trek on the Hilina Pali Trail to that distant shoreline, and the 'up' is leagues harder than the 'down.' However, prepared hikers can thread together a few sublime backcountry loops in this little-explored corner of the park.