One of the world's largest beer plants, the historic Anheuser-Busch Brewery gives marketing-driven tours. View the bottling plant and Clydesdale horses. One thing to note: the purchase of this St Louis (and American) icon by Belgium's InBev in 2008 is still a sore spot locally. And don't ask: 'How do you remove all the flavor?'
Anheuser-Busch Brewery
St Louis
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.31 MILES
As a symbol for St Louis, the Gateway Arch has soared above any expectations its backers could have had in 1965 when it opened. Now the centerpiece of its…
4.53 MILES
New York City may have Central Park, but St Louis has the bigger (by 528 acres) Forest Park. The superb, 1371-acre spread was the setting of the 1904…
2.45 MILES
Possibly the wildest highlight of any visit to St Louis is this frivolous, frilly fun house in a vast old shoe factory. The Museum of Mirth, Mystery &…
2.22 MILES
Facing the Gateway Arch across the new plaza, this 1845 courthouse is where the notorious Dred Scott slavery case was first tried in 1857. Considered one…
11.23 MILES
Open only to pedestrians and cyclists these days, this mile-long span over the Mississippi River opened in 1929 and was a vital link in Route 66. It has a…
Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site
8.84 MILES
A surprise awaits near Collinsville, 8 miles east of East St Louis: classified as a Unesco World Heritage Site, with the likes of Stonehenge and the…
2.3 MILES
After receiving a facelift along with the rest of the park and reopening in summer 2018, this now sleeker museum not only offers more high-tech…
Columbia Bottom Conservation Area
15.51 MILES
Marvel at the place where two of the world's great rivers, the Missouri and the Mississippi, meet. Unfortunately an industrial park on the far side of the…
Nearby St Louis attractions
2.02 MILES
Bros and dudes gather at this complex across the street from Busch Stadium, dedicated to beer and sports. Outside of game days and major events it can…
2.26 MILES
This elegant new park seamlessly connects the Gateway Arch with the Old Courthouse by covering up traffic-choked I-44. Previously the road formed a…
6. Economy Museum at the St Louis Fed
2.42 MILES
A surprisingly flashy and ultimately rewarding look at the economy and how you as an individual fit into it. Located within the Federal Reserve Bank of St…
2.48 MILES
This flashy museum explores blues legends like hometown hero Chuck Berry, while making a strong case for the genre's myriad influences on modern rock,…