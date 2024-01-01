Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame

Oklahoma

The highlight of this attraction in the ballpark complex is the museum dedicated to the athletic exploits of Jim Thorpe (Olympic gold medals plus accolades for his talent at football, baseball and basketball.) Despite his amazing exploits, Thorpe battled discrimination for being a Native American all his life.

