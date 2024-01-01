It sits 600ft above Lake Superior and provides a grand view, especially between mid-August and November, when 94,000 raptors swing by as part of the autumn hawk migration. The site is about a 15-minute drive from downtown Duluth, but finding the observatory can be tricky. The website has detailed driving directions.
Hawk Ridge Observatory
Northern Minnesota
2.37 MILES
The directors here claim this 39-room mansion, built on a 12-acre estate, is the most-visited home in the Midwest. Whether that's true or not, a visit…
5.71 MILES
Children will enjoy the up-close-and-personal encounter with the freshwater fish – as well as various reptiles, invertebrates and otters – of the Great…
4.28 MILES
This is a lakefront sweet spot with a rose garden, replica of Leif's Viking ship and free outdoor movies each Friday night in summer. Take the Lakewalk…
20.84 MILES
Minnesota's only operating lighthouse rises up over Agate Bay. The 1892 fog-buster sticks to a rhythm – 0.4-second flash, 4.6 seconds of darkness, 0.4…
5.46 MILES
Located next to the Aerial Lift Bridge, the center has computer screens inside that tell what time the big ships will be sailing through. Cool model boats…
5.52 MILES
Duluth's main landmark raises its mighty arm to let horn-bellowing ships into port. About 1000 vessels per year glide through.
5.44 MILES
Tour this mighty 610ft Great Lakes freighter and see what life was like carrying steel from port to port.
6.6 MILES
The five-story, bluestone, octagonal tower is a defining Duluth monument, located in Enger Park. Terrific views of the harbor and Lake Superior reward…
Nearby Northern Minnesota attractions
