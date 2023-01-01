Woodbury Shoppe

This official Walking Dead mini-museum and souvenir shop is your one-stop shop for all things related to the extremely popular AMC TV show. It's located right in the heart of Senoia, the live set of the fictional town of Woodbury from season three. The museum includes props from the show, such as a model zombie, the mirror Beth breaks in season two and a prison cell from season three, among other items.

In the gift shop, fans can pick up everything from life-sized cardboard cutouts of their Walking Dead heroes, to their very own version of Negan's barbed-wire baseball bat, 'Lucille,' made famous by the goriest scene of the show.