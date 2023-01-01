Milbrook Village, composed of about two dozen buildings, some original, is meant to evoke a late-19th-century farming community. From a peak of 75 inhabitants in 1875, by 1950 only a blacksmith remained. On Saturdays and other select days in summer, as well as during October's Milbrook Days Festival, costumed interpreters perform period skills. Otherwise, it's a picturesque ghost town.

The Old Mine Rd is a main 'thoroughfare' in the New Jersey section of the park, notable for some historic inns, and is a scenic bicycle/motorcycle trail.