Northeast of the Worthington State Forest, the aptly named High Point State Park has wonderful panoramas of the surrounding lakes, hills and farmland – the Poconos to the west, the Catskills to the north and the Wallkill River Valley to the southeast. A 220ft monument marks the highest point in the park (and New Jersey) at 1803ft. Trails in the park snake off into the forests and there's a small beach with a lake to cool off in during the summer.

If you only have time for one walk, try the 2.3-mile Dryden Kuser National Area interpretive trail, which runs through a white-cedar bog with a variety of birdlife. In winter months, contact the information center for snowshoe 'tracking' programs where you'll learn how to search for the snowy footprints of weasels, bobcats and coyotes.