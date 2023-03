Established in 1886, this is where John Henry ‘Doc’ Holliday was allegedly laid to rest in November 1887 (debate about this persists, since some scholars claim the ground would have been frozen). Harvey ‘Kid Curry’ Logan, a member of the gang headed by Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, is also here. It's a 0.5-mile hike uphill from 12th and Bennett.

Every year in October there’s a guided cemetery ghost walk, which can be arranged through the Frontier Historical Museum.