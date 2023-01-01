Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

This family-oriented destination lumps together several attractions at once: the Fairy Caves (once billed as the eighth wonder of the world), a full-on amusement park, and a tram ride 1300 ft up to the top of Iron Mountain. The regular cave tour is probably the main attraction here: this is the largest cave in Colorado open to the public.

The Wild Tour of the caves is a heart-racing experience for would-be spelunkers, allowing guests to crawl through narrow passages, but our favorite ride is the Giant Canyon Swing, which sends folks squealing 1300ft in the air above the Colorado River at 50mph. There are also several roller coasters, a zipline and Wild West laser tag.