Mergenthaler Lofts

Chicago

Built in 1886, the former headquarters for the legendary Linotype company has been converted into snazzy loft-style condo apartments.

Nearby Chicago attractions

1. Pontiac Building

0.05 MILES

A classic 1891 design by Holabird & Roche, the Pontiac features the same flowing masonry surfaces as the architects’ famed Monadnock Building in the Loop.

2. Harold Washington Library Center

0.1 MILES

This grand, art-filled building with free internet terminals and wi-fi is Chicago's whopping main library. Major authors give readings, and impressive…

3. Second Franklin Building

0.15 MILES

This 1912 factory building displays the history of printing on its tiled facade – above the door is a large mural showing a medieval printer's shop at…

4. Dearborn Station

0.2 MILES

Once the Chicago terminal of the Santa Fe Railroad, this stately 1885 building used to be the premier station for trains to and from California. Today it…

5. Museum of Contemporary Photography

0.21 MILES

This small museum focuses on American and international photography from the early 20th century onward, and is the only institution of its kind between…

6. Monadnock Building

0.22 MILES

Architecture buffs on a pilgrimage bow down to the Monadnock, two buildings in one that depict a crucial juncture in skyscraper development. The north…

7. Fine Arts Building

0.23 MILES

This building has been an artists' haven for more than a century. You'll still hear opera voices and trumpet music drift out of the music studios, which…

8. Chicago Federal Center

0.25 MILES

Famed architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe designed the buildings at 230 S Dearborn St (aka the Kluczynski Building) and 219 S Dearborn St (aka the Dirksen…