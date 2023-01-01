Top draws at the kiddie-mobbed Shedd Aquarium include the Wild Reef exhibit, where there's just 5in of Plexiglas between you and two-dozen fierce-looking sharks, and the Oceanarium, with its rescued sea otters. Note the Oceanarium also keeps beluga whales and Pacific white-sided dolphins, a practice that’s increasingly frowned upon as captivity is stressful for these sensitive creatures.

General admission includes all of the aforementioned exhibits. The 4-D movies cost extra ($5 each). Lines can be very long here, especially in summer. Tickets purchased online at least one day in advance provide faster, priority entry (for a per order fee of $3).