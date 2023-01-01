The Plant occupies an enormous former meatpacking facility where a community of food producers is now engaged in a collaborative experiment to eliminate waste. Basically, each business housed in the Plant tries to make its waste somehow useful for another. For instance, used coffee from roaster Four Letter Word and spent grains from brewery Whiner Beer are compressed into bricks that fuel the ovens for Pleasant House's pizzas. Saturday tours (per person $10; see schedule) show how it's done.

The Plant also hosts a farmers market the first Saturday of each month from 11am to 3pm, and workshops on kombucha brewing, aquaponics and how to make healthy soil.