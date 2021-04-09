West of I-5

Explore West of I-5

  • A

    Alpen Cellars

    Jaunt over to little-known, utterly picturesque Alpen Cellars. Specializing in Riesling, Gewürtztraminer, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the vineyard is open…

  • S

    Siskiyou County Museum

    Several blocks south of Yreka's downtown grid, this exceptionally well-curated museum brings together pioneer and Native American history. The native…

  • M

    Museum

    Sweet little museum with Native American artifacts, fossils, memorabilia, and a carriage house out back with ancient buggies, farm equipment and more.

  • S

    Siskiyou County Courthouse

    This hulking downtown building was built in 1857 and has a collection of gold nuggets, flakes and dust in the foyer.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout West of I-5.

  • See

    Alpen Cellars

    Jaunt over to little-known, utterly picturesque Alpen Cellars. Specializing in Riesling, Gewürtztraminer, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the vineyard is open…

  • See

    Siskiyou County Museum

    Several blocks south of Yreka's downtown grid, this exceptionally well-curated museum brings together pioneer and Native American history. The native…

  • See

    Museum

    Sweet little museum with Native American artifacts, fossils, memorabilia, and a carriage house out back with ancient buggies, farm equipment and more.

  • See

    Siskiyou County Courthouse

    This hulking downtown building was built in 1857 and has a collection of gold nuggets, flakes and dust in the foyer.