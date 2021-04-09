The walls here basically talk – they’re papered inside with 150-year-old donation ledgers from the once-thriving Chinese community, the immigrants who…
- WWeaverville Joss House State Historic Park
The walls here basically talk – they’re papered inside with 150-year-old donation ledgers from the once-thriving Chinese community, the immigrants who…
- AAlpen Cellars
Jaunt over to little-known, utterly picturesque Alpen Cellars. Specializing in Riesling, Gewürtztraminer, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, the vineyard is open…
- SSiskiyou County Museum
Several blocks south of Yreka's downtown grid, this exceptionally well-curated museum brings together pioneer and Native American history. The native…
- JJJ Jackson Memorial Museum & Trinity County Historical Park
Next door to the Joss House you’ll find gold-mining and cultural exhibits, plus vintage machinery, memorabilia, an old miner’s cabin and a blacksmith shop.
- MMuseum
Sweet little museum with Native American artifacts, fossils, memorabilia, and a carriage house out back with ancient buggies, farm equipment and more.
- SSiskiyou County Courthouse
This hulking downtown building was built in 1857 and has a collection of gold nuggets, flakes and dust in the foyer.
- TTrinity River Fish Hatchery
Check out the underwater viewing area of the steelhead and salmon ladder.
- HHighland Art Center
Stroll through this large central gallery showcasing local artists.
