Haggin Museum

San Joaquin Valley

LoginSave

This city gem houses a 26ft boat by Stockton's own Stephens Bros company, and an excellent collection of American landscape and 'Golden Age' paintings.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wat Dhammararam Buddhist Temple

    Wat Dhammararam Buddhist Temple

    5.43 MILES

    With elaborate grounds, brightly painted statues and a 50ft reclining Buddha, this is a vibrant home to the area's Cambodian population. The celebration…

  • Weber Point Events Center

    Weber Point Events Center

    1.16 MILES

    Downtown on the McLeod Lake waterfront, the modern white edifice standing in the middle of a grassy park looking rather like a pile of sailboats is the…

  • Locke Historic District

    Locke Historic District

    22.65 MILES

    After a fire wiped out Walnut Grove’s Chinatown in 1912, the Chinese merchants, farmers and laborers who built the levees established Locke, a fascinating…

  • Michael David

    Michael David

    10.81 MILES

    These brothers have built an enthusiastic following with their oaky, fruity wines. Their renowned Zinfandel, '7 Deadly Zins,' is a standout. The cafe and…

  • Jessie's Grove at Olde Ice House Cellars

    Jessie's Grove at Olde Ice House Cellars

    12.66 MILES

    Several wineries have opened tasting rooms within a few blocks of one another downtown, including Jessie's Grove, which pours Zinfandel, Chardonnay,…

  • Japanese Garden

    Japanese Garden

    8.93 MILES

    This garden is the brainchild of gardener 'Duke' Yoshimura, who was born in Sacramento and educated in Japan. He later served in the US armed forces…

  • Jessie’s Grove

    Jessie’s Grove

    13.08 MILES

    With its summer concert series and very long history, this is an anchor of Lodi wine producers. There's a new tasting room downtown on E Locust St.

  • Harney Lane

    Harney Lane

    11.38 MILES

    A sweet family outfit that’s been around Lodi forever; their Tempranillo is an overachiever. Tasting fee refunded with purchase.

View more attractions

Nearby San Joaquin Valley attractions

1. Banner Island Ballpark

1.04 MILES

The beautiful Banner Island Ballpark is where the minor-league Stockton Ports play ball April to September.

2. Weber Point Events Center

1.16 MILES

Downtown on the McLeod Lake waterfront, the modern white edifice standing in the middle of a grassy park looking rather like a pile of sailboats is the…

3. Wat Dhammararam Buddhist Temple

5.43 MILES

With elaborate grounds, brightly painted statues and a 50ft reclining Buddha, this is a vibrant home to the area's Cambodian population. The celebration…

4. Micke Grove Regional Park & Zoo

8.55 MILES

For the seriously underage, Lodi’s Micke Grove Regional Park and Zoo is a good stop, with a water play area, hissing cockroaches and some barking sea…

5. Japanese Garden

8.93 MILES

This garden is the brainchild of gardener 'Duke' Yoshimura, who was born in Sacramento and educated in Japan. He later served in the US armed forces…

6. d’Art

10.47 MILES

Helen and Dave Dart's bold Cabernet Sauvignon is as fun and inviting as the tasting room. Tasting fee refunded with purchase.

7. Michael David

10.81 MILES

These brothers have built an enthusiastic following with their oaky, fruity wines. Their renowned Zinfandel, '7 Deadly Zins,' is a standout. The cafe and…

8. Harney Lane

11.38 MILES

A sweet family outfit that’s been around Lodi forever; their Tempranillo is an overachiever. Tasting fee refunded with purchase.