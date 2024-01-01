Haggin Museum

This city gem houses a 26ft boat by Stockton's own Stephens Bros company, and an excellent collection of American landscape and 'Golden Age' paintings.
Wat Dhammararam Buddhist Temple
5.43 MILES
With elaborate grounds, brightly painted statues and a 50ft reclining Buddha, this is a vibrant home to the area's Cambodian population. The celebration…
1.16 MILES
Downtown on the McLeod Lake waterfront, the modern white edifice standing in the middle of a grassy park looking rather like a pile of sailboats is the…
22.65 MILES
After a fire wiped out Walnut Grove’s Chinatown in 1912, the Chinese merchants, farmers and laborers who built the levees established Locke, a fascinating…
10.81 MILES
These brothers have built an enthusiastic following with their oaky, fruity wines. Their renowned Zinfandel, '7 Deadly Zins,' is a standout. The cafe and…
Jessie's Grove at Olde Ice House Cellars
12.66 MILES
Several wineries have opened tasting rooms within a few blocks of one another downtown, including Jessie's Grove, which pours Zinfandel, Chardonnay,…
8.93 MILES
This garden is the brainchild of gardener 'Duke' Yoshimura, who was born in Sacramento and educated in Japan. He later served in the US armed forces…
13.08 MILES
With its summer concert series and very long history, this is an anchor of Lodi wine producers. There's a new tasting room downtown on E Locust St.
11.38 MILES
A sweet family outfit that’s been around Lodi forever; their Tempranillo is an overachiever. Tasting fee refunded with purchase.
