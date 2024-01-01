Sweet little museum with Native American artifacts, fossils, memorabilia, and a carriage house out back with ancient buggies, farm equipment and more.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.21 MILES
Several blocks south of Yreka's downtown grid, this exceptionally well-curated museum brings together pioneer and Native American history. The native…
27.54 MILES
While in the area, tickle your senses at Mt Shasta Lavender Farms, about 19 miles northeast of Weed off Hwy 97. You can harvest your own sweet French…
13.5 MILES
This hulking downtown building was built in 1857 and has a collection of gold nuggets, flakes and dust in the foyer.
