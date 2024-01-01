Museum

West of I-5

Sweet little museum with Native American artifacts, fossils, memorabilia, and a carriage house out back with ancient buggies, farm equipment and more.

  • Siskiyou County Museum

    Siskiyou County Museum

    13.21 MILES

    Several blocks south of Yreka's downtown grid, this exceptionally well-curated museum brings together pioneer and Native American history. The native…

  • Mt Shasta Lavender Farms

    Mt Shasta Lavender Farms

    27.54 MILES

    While in the area, tickle your senses at Mt Shasta Lavender Farms, about 19 miles northeast of Weed off Hwy 97. You can harvest your own sweet French…

  • Siskiyou County Courthouse

    Siskiyou County Courthouse

    13.5 MILES

    This hulking downtown building was built in 1857 and has a collection of gold nuggets, flakes and dust in the foyer.

