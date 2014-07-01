Welcome to Paso Robles
Paso Robles Wine Adventure
You can expect to meet other wine enthusiasts and get to know them over the course of the day. You'll spend the day with a small group and visit between 4-6 wineries. Your group will discuss various options with your guide and craft an itinerary of wineries to visit. Your guides are very fond of smaller wineries, those that are family-owned, historic and off-the-beaten path, but there are no strict rules. Your guides try to avoid taking you to places you have already visited (unless you want to go back!). They will point out landmarks and wineries along the way, tell stories and talk about the local history and, of course, wine making, as well as sharing with you the local culture. A deli-style picnic lunch is included (vegetarian available upon request) on the full-day tour.
Hop-On Hop-Off Wine Tasting Tour from Paso Robles
Pickups are generally scheduled between 10:30-11:30am and coordinated logistically based upon the other pickups for the day, with outside regions picked up first and returned last. Your driver will call you between 9:30-10am on the morning of service to give you a more specific pickup time. Returns start around 4pm from the wineries. Late pickups and early returns within Paso Robles, Atascadero or Templeton city limits may be arranged.You will most likely visit 4-5 wineries in your day, depending upon how long you stay at each winery and what you do for lunch. When you decide to “hop off” your driver will walk you in and introduce you to the tasting room staff who will guide you through your tasting experience. Then, he or she will return in approximately 40 minutes, come in and let you know s/he is back, and if you’re ready to go, you just “hop on” and proceed to the next winery of your choice. If you are enjoying yourself, or not ready to go, you can stay for another approximately 40 minutes. Typically you are shuttled directly from winery to winery throughout the day, so it almost feels like a private tour. Occasionally other customers may need to be picked up along the way, but, it's not like a city bus, stopping at every stop in the loop. They basically “hop-scotch” around from winery to winery.They service over 60 premier Paso Robles wineries, between the East side, West side and Downtown. Most charge $5-$15 per tasting flight but waive it if you purchase wine, and the remaining handful charge $5-$15 and don’t waive it with purchase. Please note: due to increasingly poor traffic conditions, specifically, the intersection of Hwy 46 West and 101, they may be unable to accommodate winery visits on both sides for the same day until further notice.
Hop-On Hop-Off Wine Tasting Tour from Cambria and San Simeon
Pickups are generally scheduled between 10:30-11:30am and coordinated logistically based upon the other pickups for the day, with outside regions, such as Cambria and San Simeon, picked up first and returned last. Your driver will call you between 9:30-10am on the morning of service to give you a more specific pickup time. Returns start around 4pm from the wineries, and no earlier returns for Cambria and San Simeon. You will most likely visit 4-5 wineries in your day, depending upon how long you stay at each winery and what you do for lunch. When you decide to “hop off” your driver will walk you in and introduce you to the tasting room staff who will guide you through your tasting experience. Then, he or she will return in approximately 40 minutes, come in and let you know s/he is back, and if you’re ready to go, you just “hop on” and proceed to the next winery of your choice. If you are enjoying yourself, or not ready to go, you can stay for another approximately 40 minutes. Typically you are shuttled directly from winery to winery throughout the day, so it almost feels like a private tour. Occasionally other customer may need to be picked up along the way, but, it's not like a city bus, stopping at every stop in the loop. They basically “hop-scotch” around from winery to winery.They service over 60 premier Paso Robles wineries, between the East side, West side and Downtown. Most charge $5-$15 per tasting flight but waive it if you purchase wine, and the remaining handful charge $5-$15 and don’t waive it with purchase. Please note: due to increasingly poor traffic conditions, specifically, the intersection of Hwy 46 West and 101, they may be unable to accommodate winery visits on both sides for the same day until further notice.
Paso Robles Scavenger Hunt Adventure
The adventure begins at City Park and takes you on a well-designed course among historic and cultural sights of the city including the Paso Robles Inn and the Carnegie Library. The tour requires less than 1 mile of walking, with numerous stops along the route to complete challenges and decipher clues. The game software tracks team points and posts the final score to a city leaderboard for those with a competitive edge. Using a smart phone as “the guide” allows participants to start when they want and determine their own pace of play, leaving time to stop for a bite to eat, sip some wine or simply to enjoy the best sights of the city. Great for families, friends and those ready to have fun on a scavenger hunt adventure! Please note that pricing is per individual but your team must book together. One voucher is valid for your team of 2-5 people.
Deliciously Fun Educational Wine Tours in Paso Robles
Start your day by making sure you have a substantial breakfast or lunch before you're picked up at your local lodging. Wine tasting on an empty stomach is not recommended. You’ll receive a confirmation call late in the afternoon the day before your tour with an updated pickup time. You’ll also be provided your guide’s name, the vehicle to look for, and where to meet for boarding. After pickup, you’ll be off to collect a few more guests and wine tasting you'll go. Enjoy forward facing seating as you travel scenic back country roads in comfort and style in air-conditioned touring vehicles. You’ll visit and a total of three (1/2 day) to four (full day) distinct wineries. Our tours are leisurely paced, we believe we rush too much these days, you’ll have approximately 45 minutes at each winery. On the full day wine tour, lunch is included and you're given extra time at the second winery you visit. Enjoy your time with a tour operator that is founded and conducted by wineauxs first, and foodies second because great wine can only be improved with great food. Sourcing top food purveyors, your picnic lunch is delivered fresh to the second winery on the tour which is chosen for its beauty, shade, shelter and ample seating. Lunch consists of assorted artisan sandwiches, seasonal salads and tasty treats. Dietary restrictions can be accommodated with notice prior to departure date. Hydration is imperative, so bottled water is provided throughout the day and with lunch.Both the full and half day wine tours include the signature, "Deliciously Fun, Wine Education." Your guide is passionate about wine and sharing their passion with others. Learn the five S's (see, swirl, sniff, sip and savor). Maybe you're a sweet wine lover now but perhaps you’ll discover a drier white or rose you like, perhaps even a lighter bodied reds like Pinot Noir or fruitier ones like Zinfandel and let's not forget all the inbetweens. At the end of the day, have a better understanding of your palate and hopefully have discovered some new favorites. If you're looking for a relaxing, beautiful day in wine country, join our tour as you won't be made to sit and listen. It's your day and we want to make it spectacular!
Full-Day Small-Group Hearst Castle Adventure from Paso Robles
Begin this full-day tour with pickup from either select Paso Robles hotels or a central meeting point in Paso Robles Downtown Park at about 7:45am, and journey to Hearst Castle. View the National Geographic IMAX Movie, Building the Dream, in large-screen format before starting the grand rooms tour. This tour is recommended for first-time visitors, as it is an overview of the castle's heyday and has the fewest stairs to climb. Every evening, W. R. Hearst’s guests gathered in the grand social rooms on the ground floor of Casa Grande (his formal name for the main house). Follow in their footsteps and experience what it was like to be a guest. At the end of the guided portion of your tour, stroll on your own through the gardens and wander at your leisure around the Neptune Pool and the Roman Pool, just as Mr. Hearst’s guests did in the 1920s and 1930s.Enjoy a gourmet deli lunch at or near the castle before heading back to your departure point. Time permitting, stop at a local winery (own expense) or do some shopping in downtown Cambria on the way back. Your tour will end at around 2pm.