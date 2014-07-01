Deliciously Fun Educational Wine Tours in Paso Robles

Start your day by making sure you have a substantial breakfast or lunch before you're picked up at your local lodging. Wine tasting on an empty stomach is not recommended. You’ll receive a confirmation call late in the afternoon the day before your tour with an updated pickup time. You’ll also be provided your guide’s name, the vehicle to look for, and where to meet for boarding. After pickup, you’ll be off to collect a few more guests and wine tasting you'll go. Enjoy forward facing seating as you travel scenic back country roads in comfort and style in air-conditioned touring vehicles. You’ll visit and a total of three (1/2 day) to four (full day) distinct wineries. Our tours are leisurely paced, we believe we rush too much these days, you’ll have approximately 45 minutes at each winery. On the full day wine tour, lunch is included and you're given extra time at the second winery you visit. Enjoy your time with a tour operator that is founded and conducted by wineauxs first, and foodies second because great wine can only be improved with great food. Sourcing top food purveyors, your picnic lunch is delivered fresh to the second winery on the tour which is chosen for its beauty, shade, shelter and ample seating. Lunch consists of assorted artisan sandwiches, seasonal salads and tasty treats. Dietary restrictions can be accommodated with notice prior to departure date. Hydration is imperative, so bottled water is provided throughout the day and with lunch.Both the full and half day wine tours include the signature, "Deliciously Fun, Wine Education." Your guide is passionate about wine and sharing their passion with others. Learn the five S's (see, swirl, sniff, sip and savor). Maybe you're a sweet wine lover now but perhaps you’ll discover a drier white or rose you like, perhaps even a lighter bodied reds like Pinot Noir or fruitier ones like Zinfandel and let's not forget all the inbetweens. At the end of the day, have a better understanding of your palate and hopefully have discovered some new favorites. If you're looking for a relaxing, beautiful day in wine country, join our tour as you won't be made to sit and listen. It's your day and we want to make it spectacular!