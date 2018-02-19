Whale-Watching Cruise from Newport Beach

Round up your family and friends and set off on this 2.5-hour whale-watching cruise from Newport Beach. On a 65-foot (20-meter) boat, you’ll cruise down the Orange County coastline, watching for several varieties of whales, dolphins and other marine life.The coastal waters provide the calm conditions that attract these impressive mammals.This whale-watching tour is available year-round, and depending on the season you travel, different whales may be in the area. Giant blue whales like to visit in the summer and fall months. These whales are the largest mammals ever seen in existence, usually growing to approximately 200 tons (180 metric tons) and 98 feet (30 meters) in length! You may also see grey whales, which can live up to 70 years. Finback whales are also common in the summer months; they are the second-largest mammals after blue whales, and they grow to up to 72 feet (22 meters).During the winter and spring months, you'll typically see minke and humpback whales. The minke whale is one of the world’s smallest whales, only growing to about 23 feet (7 meters). The beloved humpback whale can grow to be about 52 feet (16 meters). Both whales love krill, and they ‘fluke’ (slap) their tails on the water in order to bring the krill up to the surface. Humpbacks are a very curious breed of whales and are often referred to as ’friendlies’ by sailors because they love to come up to ships. Keep your eyes peeled for other marine life like seals, sea lions and several types of dolphins. Your friendly and knowledgeable captain and crew all come from strong backgrounds in marine biology and will be able to answer all your questions.