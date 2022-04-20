West of downtown, scrap-metal sculptures dot Carneros vineyards at the 217-acre di Rosa Art and Nature Preserve, a stunning collection of Northern…
Napa
While many people choose to skip Napa, it's really a shame. The small workaday city has a wonderful downtown area with plenty of fun tasting rooms, public markets and music halls. It's less chic than the villages of St Helena and Yountville, but strolling through the quiet streets past charming Victorian homes and little cottages makes for a relaxing afternoon.
There's also plenty of fine dining, shopping and arts going on in and around downtown.
Explore Napa
- ddi Rosa
West of downtown, scrap-metal sculptures dot Carneros vineyards at the 217-acre di Rosa Art and Nature Preserve, a stunning collection of Northern…
- OOxbow Public Market
Showcasing all things culinary (produce stalls, kitchen shops and everywhere something to taste), Oxbow is foodie central with an emphasis on seasonal…
- CCIA at Copia
The former food museum beside Napa's famous Oxbow Public Market has been revived as a center of all things edible by the prestigious Culinary Institute of…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Napa.
See
di Rosa
West of downtown, scrap-metal sculptures dot Carneros vineyards at the 217-acre di Rosa Art and Nature Preserve, a stunning collection of Northern…
See
Oxbow Public Market
Showcasing all things culinary (produce stalls, kitchen shops and everywhere something to taste), Oxbow is foodie central with an emphasis on seasonal…
See
CIA at Copia
The former food museum beside Napa's famous Oxbow Public Market has been revived as a center of all things edible by the prestigious Culinary Institute of…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Napa
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.