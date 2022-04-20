Getty Images/iStockphoto

Napa

While many people choose to skip Napa, it's really a shame. The small workaday city has a wonderful downtown area with plenty of fun tasting rooms, public markets and music halls. It's less chic than the villages of St Helena and Yountville, but strolling through the quiet streets past charming Victorian homes and little cottages makes for a relaxing afternoon.

There's also plenty of fine dining, shopping and arts going on in and around downtown.

Explore Napa

  • d

    di Rosa

    West of downtown, scrap-metal sculptures dot Carneros vineyards at the 217-acre di Rosa Art and Nature Preserve, a stunning collection of Northern…

  • O

    Oxbow Public Market

    Showcasing all things culinary (produce stalls, kitchen shops and everywhere something to taste), Oxbow is foodie central with an emphasis on seasonal…

  • C

    CIA at Copia

    The former food museum beside Napa's famous Oxbow Public Market has been revived as a center of all things edible by the prestigious Culinary Institute of…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Napa.

  • See

    di Rosa

    West of downtown, scrap-metal sculptures dot Carneros vineyards at the 217-acre di Rosa Art and Nature Preserve, a stunning collection of Northern…

  • See

    Oxbow Public Market

    Showcasing all things culinary (produce stalls, kitchen shops and everywhere something to taste), Oxbow is foodie central with an emphasis on seasonal…

  • See

    CIA at Copia

    The former food museum beside Napa's famous Oxbow Public Market has been revived as a center of all things edible by the prestigious Culinary Institute of…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Napa

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.