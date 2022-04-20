While many people choose to skip Napa, it's really a shame. The small workaday city has a wonderful downtown area with plenty of fun tasting rooms, public markets and music halls. It's less chic than the villages of St Helena and Yountville, but strolling through the quiet streets past charming Victorian homes and little cottages makes for a relaxing afternoon.

There's also plenty of fine dining, shopping and arts going on in and around downtown.